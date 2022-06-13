Uthukela DA urges IFP to remove deputy mayor over cash-in-transit heist claims

The DA said it has police records proving that Deputy Mayor Sthabiso Dladla is the kingpin of a syndicate.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Uthukela District in KwaZulu-Natal is threatening to submit a motion of no confidence against Deputy Mayor Sthabiso Dladla if he does not resign.

Dladla faces allegations of being involved in a cash-in-transit heist.

The DA said that it had police records proving that he was the kingpin of a syndicate.

The DA in Uthukela District has made a number of calls to the Inkatha Freedom Party governing Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality to remove its deputy mayor from his seat following allegations that he was behind the robbery of the cash vehicle on Wednesday last week at the R103 near Escourt.

The party said that according to a police report in their possession, two suspects said that Dladla followed them during the cash-in-transit heist to ensure that they stuck to the plan.

The DA said that the IFP must suspend Dladla from the party since it has reported that he was on the run.

It also wants him to resign both as deputy mayor and councillor.

The DA is demanding that the IFP responds to the calls with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the IFP in KZN has dismissed the allegations, saying they are baseless and without merit.

It said the Hawks have not found any link between the robbery and Dladla.