Trial date set for former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused

The fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering case - linked to an irregular Durban solid waste tender involving over R300 million - was back in the Durban High Court on Monday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A trial date has been set for next month in the matter of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her 21 co-accused.

Most of the accused, including Gumede, were not present in court.

Legal teams also argued that the trial should take place in the Durban High Court instead of the Pietermaritzburg one.

The State had previously indicated its readiness to go to trial.

"Today's court appearance in the State versus Zandile Gumede and others. The matter was purely an administrative appearance, it was so parties can engage with one other regarding documentation and other issues that are outstanding in preparation of the trial, which is set to begin 18 July 2022," said KZN NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara.