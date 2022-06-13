The political, ethical & legal implications of the president's missing millions

Roundtable discussion on Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa Phala Phala farm missing millions

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Rmaphosa’s new dawn dream has been haunted by the crime and corruption allegations against him, when the former head of South African State Security Agency, Arthur Fraser, filed a criminal complaint against the president earlier this month.

Fraser accused Ramphosa of kidnapping, bribery, money laundering and concealing a crime related to the alleged theft of $4m from his Phala Phala farm, in a 12-page sworn statement, accompanied by photographs, documents and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the alleged theft taking place.

Following these allegations, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement admitting to the robbery on his farm on 9 February 2020 but denied any criminal conduct.

But what are the political, ethical and legal implications of these allegations against the president?

Political economist and activist Dr Dale McKinley, political analyst Dr Sithembile Mbete and Fin24 writer, Carol Paton, joined Eyewitness News senior political reporter, Theto Mahlakona, to discuss the political, ethical and legal implications that cloud the president.

Listen to the conversation below to gain some insights on President’s Cyril Ramaphosa corruption allegations.