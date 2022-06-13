Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Court to hear about second docket from defence

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 crime.

JOHANNESBURG - The Pretoria High Court is set to hear the defence’s plan regarding a second docket in the murder of Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in 2014.

Eight years later, a trial is finally under way but the defence believes that the wrong suspects are in the dock.

When proceedings were postponed on Friday, the lawyer for the fifth accused, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, addressed the court on a second docket on the murder of Meyiwa.

In that docket his girlfriend, Khumalo, his mother and sister Gladness and Zandi, Longwe Twala and a neighbour accused of cleaning up the house before police could arrive, Maggie Phiri, are among the accused.

Mshololo has questioned how the Pretoria wing of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) could call for the prosecution of her client and the four other men currently standing trial while the Johannesburg wing would want the Khumalos and others to be prosecuted.

“The person who has put us in this trouble, the person who has put this court into shame is the State who failed to disclose such crucial information. They have decided to charge the accused who are in this court after they decided to charge other people,” Mshololo said.

On Friday, Mshololo requested time to familiarise herself with the second docket and to consult with her client.

She has also told the court of her intention to send an inquiry to the NPA for clarity on the dockets.

Meanwhile, the State’s first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, will not be in court on Monday morning as Mshololo is expected to give an update to the court on how far she has gone in reading the second docket and whether she needs more time.