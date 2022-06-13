Residents of an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai promised houses after fire

A fire gutted the area over the weekend, leaving hundreds of residents homeless, one person dead and others injured. The cause of the blaze is unclear.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Human Settlements Minister Pam Tshwete has promised to find proper housing for residents of an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.

A fire gutted the area over the weekend, leaving hundreds of residents homeless, one person dead and others injured. The cause of the blaze is unclear.

The person who was killed jumped out of a window of his house to try and run away from the fire but he was killed by falling debris.

Residents of the informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai stood on the side of the burnt structure as they watched Tshwete being briefed on the extent of the damage.

The deputy minister said there would be immediate interventions - including long-term solutions to prevent this from happening again.

"What makes me happy is that they are going to build the RDP houses near town, which is something we wanted for a long time. We don't want to take people to remote areas."

Last year, a fire in the same area destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed the lives of nine people.

The deputy minister said they would try to assist the residents with food and shelter in the meantime.