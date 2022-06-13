Relief efforts under way in Western Cape amidst inclement weather conditions

Residents have been warned to brace themselves for heavy rains for the next three days.

CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts are already under way amidst inclement weather conditions in the province.

The Gift of the Givers said it has been inundated with calls to assist communities as some homes have already been flooded.

"Calls are already coming in from Mfuleni, Khayelitsha, Platmat, Paarl for our relief intervention where some homes got flooded," said the humanitarian aid organisation's Ali Sablay.