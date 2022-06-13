Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka

Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

Political analyst Ongama Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery.

The discussion oabout the theft of $4 million at the president's farm is raging on with some calling for him to resign as the first citizen of the country while others say let the law take its course.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mtimka says Ramaphosa should not finish his term deliberately because it is the right thing to do.

While the sale of game may help explain some of the monies that were said to have been stolen, it doesn't explain the preference of keeping cash and second the foreign exchange for what would appear to be a long time than is required. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst

If you are found to have broken the law one way or another it makes sense that you set a new precedent that has not been seen in our politics where instead of hiding behind legalistic terms and defences, [set one] one on the basis of ethics and morality actually bow out. Ongama Mtimka, Political analyst

Listen to the full interview below:

