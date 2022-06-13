Ramaphosa appoints new policy head for SA's cannabis industry

Former Trade and Industry Deputy Director General Garth Strachan were appointed to the post at the beginning of this month with the Presidency yet to announce the news.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a new policy head to help unlock South Africa’s cannabis industry.

Former trade and industry deputy director General Garth Strachan was appointed to the post at the beginning of this month - with The Presidency yet to announce the news.

He joins The Presidency and National Treasury’s Operation Vulindlela – which is aimed at unlocking the cannabis industry in the country.

This will include supporting coordination between different sectors attending to delays and bottlenecks.

Strachan will also assist in the implementation of the government’s cannabis master plan aimed at seeing the country establish a globally competitive market for the popular medicinal plant.

"Operation Vulindela or OV as it's known is not an implementation structure. It will support the lead department responsible for the Hemp cannabis master plan - which remains the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development to unlock the significant potential in the Hemp cannabis sector," said the head of the President’s Project Management Office Rudi Dicks.