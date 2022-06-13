Rain brings some relief to fire crews battling Lourensford fire

The fire broke out on the Lourensford Estate on Wednesday. Several homes have been gutted and two firefighters were hospitalised over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Some heavy rains may have brought some relief to fire crews battling a blaze in the Cape Winelands.

The fire broke out on the Lourensford Estate on Wednesday.

Several homes have been gutted and two firefighters were hospitalised over the weekend.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality said that its fire services would do an inspection of the area at first light, depending on the weather.