Rain brings some relief to fire crews battling Lourensford fire

The fire broke out on the Lourensford Estate on Wednesday. Several homes have been gutted and two firefighters were hospitalised over the weekend.

Working on Fire crews extinguish a section of the fire in Lourensford near Somerset West on 10 June 2022. Picture: @wo_fire/Twitter
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Some heavy rains may have brought some relief to fire crews battling a blaze in the Cape Winelands.

The Cape Winelands District Municipality said that its fire services would do an inspection of the area at first light, depending on the weather.

