Police searching for suspects after robbery at Melville pharmacy

It’s reported the suspects entered Mays Pharmacy on Main Road, pretending to be customers before robbing employees of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones at gunpoint.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are searching for a gang of about eight armed men in a Quantum minibus who robbed a pharmacy in Melville at around 8:30 am on Monday.

It’s reported the suspects entered Mays Pharmacy on Main Road, pretending to be customers before robbing employees of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones at gunpoint.

One person, a passerby, was injured during a shootout between a security official responding to the incident and the robbers.

The police’s Mavela Masondo: “A passenger of a truck that was passing by was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist to apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station.”