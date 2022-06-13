Phalatse: Illegal power connections could be cause of Kwa Mai Mai fire

Phaalatse visited the informal settlement on Sunday hours after one person died and another was injured when the blaze swept through hundreds of structures.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said that illegal connections could be the cause of the fire that ravaged over 400 homes near Kwa Mai Mai.

Phaalatse visited the informal settlement on Sunday, just hours after one person died and another was injured when the blaze swept through hundreds of structures.

Over 200 families have been displaced.

The mayor said that investigations were under way to determine the extent of damage to infrastructure after they lost all their belongings in the fire.

“The biggest lesson out of this is that illegal connections are a liability, not only to the city and residents but also to occupants of those properties that are illegally connected. They are dangerous and we have lost too many lives,” the mayor said.