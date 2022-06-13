Parly to investigate GBV allegations during Presidency budget vote disruptions

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has complained that some female MPs were manhandled allegedly by members of the parliamentary protection services.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have complained that some female MPs were manhandled, allegedly by members of the parliamentary protection services.

This as party members were forcefully removed for disrupting the president's address on Thursday and Friday.

It's alleged that three EFF MPs were assaulted when a group of party members were ejected from the chamber.

The Speaker has also been advised that at least two parliamentary protection services staff members were abused, assaulted and intimidated by EFF MPs during the removal process.

One of them sustained an injury to her face and the woman and a male colleague have since opened criminal complaints with police.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The Speaker is highly disturbed by these allegations and wishes to place it on the record that no stone will be left unturned and getting to the bottom of the factual circumstances.”

Parliament said that the forceful removal of disruptive MPs was not a decision taken lightly but was a last resort to protect the rights of others.

