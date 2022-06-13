Official EGOT member Jennifer Hudson wins Tony Award for ‘A Strange Loop’

The actor and musician served as a producer for the play 'A Strange Loop,’ a story of a black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright.

JOHANNESBURG - Jennifer Hudson clinched her first ever Tony Award.

The actor and musician served as a producer for the play A Strange Loop, a story of a black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright.

This award means that the multi-talented artist has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, making her one of a few stars to achieve this feat.

Hudson joins the likes of John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey hepburn and Andrew Lloyd Webber.