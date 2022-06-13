Official EGOT member Jennifer Hudson wins Tony Award for ‘A Strange Loop’
The actor and musician served as a producer for the play 'A Strange Loop,’ a story of a black gay man and his mental struggles as a playwright.
JOHANNESBURG - Jennifer Hudson clinched her first ever Tony Award.
This award means that the multi-talented artist has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, making her one of a few stars to achieve this feat.
Hudson joins the likes of John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg, Audrey hepburn and Andrew Lloyd Webber.
We love to see it! Congratulations @IAMJHUD ! https://t.co/mltWpTynoU pic.twitter.com/ppFwJlqS0YJohn Legend (@johnlegend) June 13, 2022
Jennifer Hudson is literally the youngest female EGOT winner! An EGOT doll! This is HISTORY!. (@MJFINESSELOVER) June 13, 2022
Imagine going back to 2004 & telling Jennifer Hudson Will you win American Idol? No. BUT, you will win an Emmy and a Grammy and an Oscar and a Tony award. Good luck, kid! https://t.co/m5mqqNzx2pAnniceJanae (@annicejanae) June 13, 2022