NPA's second docket in spotlight as Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

JOHANNESBURG - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial will resume on Monday, to pick up from a week of startling revelations at the Pretoria High Court.

Five men are accused of the 2014 murder of Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain who was gunned down in the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in what the State says was a robbery.

The State’s first witness, Sergeant Thabo Mosia, who is a forensic officer, has been in the witness stand for three weeks, being subject to some grueling cross-examination.

The previous week was meant to begin with Advocate Zandile Mshololo who is the lawyer for accused number 5 – resuming her cross-examination of Thabo Mosia. But before she could begin, Advocate Malesela Teffo started with a special plea application. He wanted the court to declare the confessions by two of his clients invalid, citing that without those the State would collapse.

Teffo said: "That confession was obtained after my clients, accused one and two were extremely assaulted."

However, Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela dismissed the application, saying that Teffo’s plea was premature.

Maumela said that in practice, the State would first have to indicate that it would be using those confessions and only then would the court be able to address a special plea.

Once that was out of the way, Advocate Mshololo was granted the opportunity to continue with her cross-examination.

She took the court back to the scene of Meyiwa’s murder using pictures that were collected as evidence.

Mshololo presented two statements to the court where two witnesses who entered the Khumalo house after Meyiwa was shot, claim that the scene was tampered with.

Mshololo also presented some apparent inconsistencies from the scene of the crime to Sergeant Mosia.

“So how come there was no blood in the kitchen where it is alleged that the deceased was shot and there is only blood stains in the lounge where he was not shot”? asked Mshololo, to which Mosia answered that he could not explain that as it was surprising.

Advocate Mshololo told the court how the National Prosecuting Authority in Johannesburg had instructed prosecution for the suspects listed in the second docket which include Kelly Khumalo, her mother and sister Gladness and Zandi, Longwe Twala and the neighbbour, Maggy Phiri.

She said: “The person who has put us in trouble, the person who has put this trial to into shame is the State, who failed to disclose such crucial information; and decided to charge the accused before this court after they have charged other people.”

The High Court granted Mshololo more time to study the docket and to consult with her client.