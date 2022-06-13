Nicole Graham resigns as DA's eThekwini leader

Graham joined the DA at the age of 17 back in 2007.

DURBAN - The leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in eThekwini, Nicole Graham, resigned from the party - effective from the end of June.

Graham joined the DA at the age of 17 back in 2007. She was sworn in as a councillor in eThekwini in 2011.

Graham said she was leaving the party to further her studies in Sydney, Australia.

She said she intended to resign from the eThekwini council at the end of next month.

At the same time, the DA in KwaZulu-Natal said it had accepted Graham’s resignation.

The party’s provincial leadership has expressed gratitude for what she has done.