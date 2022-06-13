Nelson Mandela Bay officials deny claims that day zero is here

Addressing the media on Monday, management at the municipality said while the region was facing a crisis, it had put measures in place to address them.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has denied claims that its dam levels have reached day zero.

This follows concerns raised by residents about their taps running dry.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said operational challenges were among the main causes of its water crisis.

So far, dam levels are sitting just above 12%.

The municipality said it would set up water collection points for residents in affected areas.

Management has called on residents who have access to water to use it sparingly.

"Obviously, we have received an update in the meeting in terms of dam levels, they are sitting at 12.26%," said the municipality's Joseph Tsatsire.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality said it had set up 10 water collection points at the metro to offer residents some relief.