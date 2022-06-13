Mbalula to visit families of 15 people who died in Tshwane collision

He was speaking during a media briefing at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital on Sunday where some of the 42 injured passengers are still receiving medical care.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that he would be visiting the families of the 15 people who died in the head-on collision involving a bus and a truck on the M17 in Tshwane last Friday.

He was speaking during a media briefing at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital on Sunday where some of the 42 injured passengers are still receiving medical care.

The minister promised that the department would do all it could to support the families of the 15 who died.

Mbalula passed on his condolences to the families, adding that the Road Accident Fund had already started the process of assisting the families of the deceased.

The transport minister has also cautioned truck drivers to be more cautious on the roads.

"These people are just going to cut corners; it is going to be a big challenge for us on the roads, which can lead to all sorts of other challenges like accidents,"