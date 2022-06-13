Limpopo Social Development Dept 'shocked' by rape of 2 pupils

Police in Limpopo said the two young girls, aged eight and nine, were walking home from school when the incident took place.

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department said that it was shocked to learn that two girls from the Gogobole Primary School in Limpopo were raped.

Police in Limpopo said that the two young girls, aged eight and nine, were walking home from school when the incident took place.



Two unknown men wearing blue work suits allegedly grabbed and forcefully dragged them into the nearby bushes, attacked the girls and then fled the scene.

The matter was reported to the police and two cases of rape were opened.

MEC Polly Boshielo has joined the police in urging community members with information to come forward and to assist police in finding the perpetrators.

Department of Social Development spokesperson Witness Tiva said: “It is very shocking that those who should be protecting pupils as adults are the ones who prey on them. All of us working with police must leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those alleged perpetrators are arrested and brought to book without any delay. Pupils deserve protection.”