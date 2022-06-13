Joburg EMS search for 6-year-old who fell into manhole

According to EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said it was unclear how the incident happened.

The City of Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Services (EMS) attended to the scene where a 6-year-old child fell into a manhole while playing in Soweto.

“We can confirm that City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services search and rescue unit - together with Joburg water technicians we are on site. At this stage the search is continuing – we should be able to give feedback later on in the day,” he explained on Monday.

Mulaudzi has appealed to adults to monitor and caution children against playing near manholes and drains.