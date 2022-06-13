Joburg DPP made no decision to prosecute other suspects for Senzo Meyiwa murder

The trial reconvened in the Pretoria High Court on Monday morning where five men accused of the 2014 murder are appearing.

PRETORIA - The Pretoria High Court has heard how the director of public prosecutions in Johannesburg made no decision to prosecute any other suspects for the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

Last week, the court heard from the defence on how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Johannesburg and Pretoria had made differing decisions on who to prosecute in this matter.

Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

In a second docket, Kelly Khumalo, her mother, sister and others were among the accused for Meyiwa’s murder.

Last week, Advocate Zandile Mshololo told the court that the Johannesburg division of the NPA had decided to prosecute Khumalo and others, while the Pretoria division went with prosecuting the men currently before the court.

On Monday morning, State advocate George Baloyi gave Mshololo, the defence for the four other accused, and the judge a copy of a letter from the Johannesburg director of public prosecutions.

"He's saying he did not make any decision otherwise regarding this docket," she said.

Mshololo said that she would now be able to continue with prosecutions after receiving that letter but needed more details in order to prepare her defence.