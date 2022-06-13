Gumede, co-accused due back in court for R340m solid waste management fraud case

The court needs to finalise all documentation for all the accused as the matter is set to proceed for trial next month.

DURBAN - Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and 21 co-accused are expected back in the Durban High Court on Monday on fraud, corruption, money laundering and racketeering charges.

It relates to a solid waste management tender worth over R340 million.

Last year, the Durban Commercial Crimes Court declared the case ready for trial, but there've been delays.

The court needs to finalise all documentation for all the accused as the matter is set to proceed for trial next month.

KZN National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara said: “The reason for the matter being in court is for the pretrial conference so that the State can meet with all legal representatives for the accused and exchange whatever documentation that needs to be exchanged in preparation for the trial.”

Gumede has recently been elected as the chairperson of the ANC’s biggest region, eThekwini, but these charges have her facing the party’s step aside principle.

A preliminary trial date for 18 July at the Pietermaritzburg High Court has been set.