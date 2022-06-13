Gauteng, Free State govts and Coca-Cola team up to help youth-owned businesses

According to Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA), Bizniz in a Box is dedicated to creating opportunities to integrate the youth into the economy.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

The Free State and Gauteng economic departments are partnering with Coca-Cola this month in an entrepreneurship programme for the youth. The Bizniz in a Box Programme gives young entrepreneurs an opportunity to do a 90-second business elevator pitch on Lesedi FM. They stand a chance to win one of 10 mobile kitchens worth R82,000. The competition, which has been in existence since 2016, started this week and ends on 30 June.

According to Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA), Bizniz in a Box is dedicated to creating opportunities to integrate the youth into the economy. The aim is to contribute toward revitalising the township economy and supporting the country’s development agenda. The initiative has trained over 700 entrepreneurs since its inception and helps transform aspirant entrepreneurs into fully-fledged business owners. CCBSA Communication and Sustainability Director Nozicelo Ngcobo said that the initiative was not a handout, but instead offered holistic support that would enable youngsters to build their businesses and move to the next level of entrepreneurship.

“With the staggering statistics, we need to be deliberate about listening and responding to what our communities need,” she said. CCBSA Managing Director Velaphi Ratshefola said that the low level of employment was an untenable situation. “We believe in using our industry leadership to be part of the solution to achieve positive change in the country and build a legacy that we can be proud of, hence our strong emphasis on economic inclusion, particularly of young people through our Bizniz in a Box initiative,” he said.

