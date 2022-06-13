Fifteen-year-old arrested in Cape Town e-Hailing murder case

Eleven people were charged for the murder of 31-one-year-old Abongile Mafalala who died after he was attacked by a group of Parkwood residents in June.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager joined the accused arrested in connection with the murder of a Cape Town e-hailing driver.

Eleven people were charged for the murder of 31-one-year-old Abongile Mafalala who died after he was attacked by a group of Parkwood residents in June.

The mob turned on Mafalala, believing he was behind alleged kidnappings in Cape Town recently.

The State said the 15-year-old, referred to as Accused Number 10 in court papers, allegedly used his pit bull in the attack.

Magistrate Goolam Bawa allowed only the parents of the accused as well as Mafalala’s representatives to attend the proceedings.

The press could also sit in, but no photography was allowed and the use of cellphones during the proceedings was prohibited.

Five others already made a first appearance last week when the matter was postponed to Monday for further investigation.

The juvenile boy was released into the care of his father and warned to be back in court when the matter resumes on the 23 June.

Mafalala was laid to rest in the Eastern Cape at the weekend.