EC police offer R200k reward for info on Namhla Mtwa murder case

CAPE TOWN - In another case that's highlighted the scourge of gender-based violence in South Africa, police are offering a R200,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those behind Namhla Mtwa's murder.

The 35-year-old municipal worker was found murdered at her Mthatha home in April.

The police's Thembinkosi Kinana said that an intensive investigation was under way to track, trace and arrest the person responsible for Mtwa's death.

“The cash reward is therefore offered as part of the ongoing investigation proceeds to any individual who can provide information,” Kinana said.

The 35-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her car as she arrived at her home in Sidwadwa.

It's understood that the OR Tambo Municipal employee's murder follows years of violent abuse.

After her death, photographs of a bruised and battered Mtwa, together with WhatsApp conversations detailing her alleged abuse, surfaced on social media.