EAU authorities will oppose bail on South Africa's behalf in Gupta case - Lamola

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says he was not surprised by the arrest of the Gupta brothers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lamola says he was waiting for the news of the arrest from any country since Interpol issued the red notice in the brothers.

The news of Rajesh and Atul Gupta being arrested made headlines on Sunday morning last week, sparking the debate on the extradition process that would follow.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamola says although it was rumoured that the Gupta brothers were in Dubai, there was no certainty on the matter.

We were only informed by the authorities that they were arrested and that is what was officially communicated to us, that they are in custody. For us, that is enough to start the process (of extradition). Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister

There could be processes of bail applications by the parties and the authorities in that country on our behalf will then attempt to request or oppose bail. Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister

Lamola says extradition in many cases is a lengthy process.

Since the signing of the treaty, the EAU has been really cooperative with us and even now we have received really good corporation with them. Ronald Lamola, Justice Minister

