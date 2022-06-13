Court grants bail to high-ranking cop and 7 others accused of corruption

Brigadier Stephina Mahlangu and seven businesspeople appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday in connection with four irregular contracts - valued at a total of more than R960,000 - from the National Police Commissioner’s Corporate Services Office.

PRETORIA - A high-ranking officer and seven others accused of corruption over a series of dodgy police contracts, have been released on bail.

The contracts in question were awarded between 2014 and 2017, for the procurement of toners, educational material and digital recording systems.

The group was arrested on charges of fraud, theft, corruption and forgery over the weekend.

"The Investigating Directorate, advocate Andrea Johnson, commends the consistent hard work of the joint ID and police team. She further states that no government department will be exempt - proof of criminality and further arrests can be expected. The matter returns to court on 29 June 2022," said the spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate, Sindisiwe Seboka.