Committee looking into Mkhwebane’s impeachment hits the ground running

CAPE TOWN - The committee conducting the inquiry into suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office has started the process of summoning witnesses to give evidence.

The Section 194 committee has resolved that chairperson Richard Dyantyi be authorised to summons witnesses as it moves ahead with its inquiry.

Mkhwebane was suspended last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa pending the inquiry into her competence.

Witnesses who could be summoned may include legal experts and various organisations who have made submissions to the committee.

Mkhwebane could also be required to give evidence before the committee; she also has the right to legal representation during the inquiry.

The committee has received 24 written responses and the evidence leaders, together with the legal team, are assessing the content to determine if any submissions deal materially with the matters raised in the motion.

They will also see whether it is necessary to call such persons to furnish further evidence or give oral testimony.

The committee has also noted the Western Cape High Court’s dismissal of Mkhwebane’s application for urgent interim relief, which sought to interdict the Speaker of the National Assembly and the committee from taking any further steps to remove her.