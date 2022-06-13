Nigeria’s first Netflix series Blood Sisters dispels Nollywood trash

Blood Sisters writer Zelipa Zulu speaks to Theto Mhalakoana.

JOHANNESBURG - It took Nigeria’s first Netflix mini-series Blood Sisters to change the narrative of Nollywood being described as a small production involving poor camera quality, amateur actors and poor sound quality.

The crime and thriller series - which is currently streaming on Netflix follows the story of best friends, Sarah (Ini Dima-Okoje) and Kemi(Nancy Isime) who become fugitives right after Sarah’s husband-to-be Kola (Deyemi Okanlawon) disappears on their wedding day.



South African film and television writer Zelipa Zulu is part of the reason why the series has enjoyed some cushioning of good comments and reviews from viewers.

Zulu told Theto Mahlakoana on Inside EWN that although she had worked as a consultant outside of South Africa, her name was thrown in the pot to be part of the Blood Sister project as the producer, Mo Abodu, reached out to her saying that they wanted to create something authentically Nigerian, even though she is not Nigerian.

“They said that even though I’m not Nigerian a story is a story, and they said that I fit what they were trying to achieve”.

Zulu who wrote her first feature film along with Mfundi Mvundla, Blues of Azania, a poignant story of a Zimbabwean illegal immigrant trying to make it in South Africa, said that it was very difficult to get to the nitty-gritty while writing Blood Sisters.

She said the process of working with Abodu included being given people who had an authoritative voice in Nigeria who would read everything they wrote and giving tips along the way.

“We also had virtual viewing tours of the places that they were shooting at, just to get the look and feel just to get ideas to stimulate possible scenarios because a location can inspire a storyline.”

In South Africa, Zulu has written and plotted award-winning shows including Generations, Rhythm City and Isibaya among others.