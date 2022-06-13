8 people arrested in connection with irregular SAPS contracts worth R1m

The group, who were arrested between Friday and Saturday, were detained at the Silverton police station on charges of fraud, forgery and theft.

JOHANNESBURG - Eight people who were arrested this weekend in connection with irregular contracts to the tune of nearly R 1 million in the national police commissioner’s corporate services office will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said: "The ID and the SAPS task team stationed at the ID arrested eight accused over the weekend, the eight are expected to appear in connection to four irregular contracts totalling just under a R1 million between the periods of 2014 to 2017."