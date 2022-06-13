3 people killed in collision with truck in Durban

It's alleged that the trio were changing their tyre when they were hit by a truck.

DURBAN - Three people have been killed in crash involving a truck in Durban on Monday morning.



Paramedics said that all three men died on the scene.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson: "ALS paramedics arrived on the scene and found total carnage as it is alleged that the are had broken down after suffering a flat tyre and whilst the three men were busy trying to change the tyre, a truck collided with the vehicle and all the men, believed to be in their 30s, sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing more that paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene."