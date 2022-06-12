What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.

The South African Music Awards (Samas) released a list of nominees last week. Do the awards still have a place in the industry? How can they improve?

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to City Press cultural and entertainment journalist Phumlani Langa, who has said "the most tired music awards show in the land is back".

We compare them to the Grammy's but the Grammy's to all intents and purposes nurture talent. The Samas, at the very least, should be doing more in terms of looking to to expand their outreach. Phumlani Langa, Cultural and entertainment journalist - City Press

We have an entire genre of music in Amapiano which is burgeoning from backrooms in people's yards. That's where a lot of theses stars come from, a home studio. How about getting these young people and fully equipped and professional settings? Phumlani Langa, Cultural and entertainment journalist - City Press

What is it that the Samas are doing beyond hosting a party every year at Sun City, throwing money around and giving people awards? Phumlani Langa, Cultural and entertainment journalist - City Press

Langa says the organisers should reduce the spending and give a little more to artists who win.

This article first appeared on 702 : What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic