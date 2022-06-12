Western Cape residents warned to brace for intense cold front, heavy rains

Residents are being urged to prepare for a significant drop in temperatures, strong winds, rough seas, heavy rainfall and possible snowfall in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - An intense cold front with heavy downpours is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Sunday night.

Disaster management teams are on standby to assist residents who could be affected by the adverse weather conditions.

The South African Weather Services says the icy temperatures could last until Wednesday.

The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Charlotte Powell says they are concerned that heavy rains may lead to localised flooding and damage to infrastructure.

The weather service says the province could get as much as 50mm to 80mm of rain over some of the mountainous areas.