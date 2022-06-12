Verstappen wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix as Leclerc limps out

His fifth win of the season tightened his grip on the drivers' standings with Sergio Perez now moving into second, ahead of the pointless Charles Leclerc.

BAKU - World champion Max Verstappen led a Red Bull1-2 in Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in a potentially key moment of the title race after Charles Leclerc and Ferrari endured another dose of race-day misery.

Sergio Perez had jumped pole sitter Leclerc to the first turn before Verstappen took control as first the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and then Leclerc retired with engine problems.

