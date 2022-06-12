Task team to investigate the cause of sulphuric stench in Gauteng, North West

Environmental Affairs Department spokesperson Albi Modise says the team will submit a detailed report next week.

A task team has been appointed to investigate the cause of the sulphuric stench that hung over parts of Gauteng and North West this week.

Environmental and air quality officials in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North west and the Free State are expected to investigate the elevated levels of sulphur which contributed to the poor air quality and unsavory smell.

Residents took to social media to complain about the pungent, stale-egg odour while the City of Johannesburg ensured residents that there was nothing to worry about.

