Police launch manhunt for a suspect who shot a 17-year-old in Manenberg

Spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk says they are looking for a man who fled the scene in a Mercedes Benz.

Police in the Western Cape have launched a manhunt for a suspect responsible for shooting a 17-year-old in Manenberg, Cape Town on Friday.

According to the police, the gunman shot at the teen while he was running for cover.

The teen, however, didn't survive the attack.

Police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk says they have opened a murder investigation and they're looking for a man who fled the scene in a Mercedes Benz.