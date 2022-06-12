Office of the Chief Justice officials implicated in R225m IT contract: report

The Sunday Times is reporting that former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson and chief director of court administration Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk helped set up the contract before resigning last month.

JOHANNESBURG - Three senior officials from the Office of the Chief Justice have been implicated in a R225 million IT contract that was awarded to multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters.

The six-year contract relates to the national rollout of Caselines - software owned by Reuters which will be used by South African courts to file documents digitally.

The paper is reporting that as of 1 June the three are now directors of a local company ZA Square Consulting, which has been subcontracted and is expected to receive at least R67.5 million from the deal.

However, it's not yet clear what their role in the contract is.

The Office of the Chief Justice says it is seeking legal advice, adding that it can confirm that the trio played a role in the process which led to the awarding of the contract but Reuters says it had no contact with the three directors of the local company while the trio say they have done nothing wrong.