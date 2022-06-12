Mbalula to visit families of 15 people killed in M17 crash

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is expected to visit the families of at least 15 people who died when a bus and a truck collided on the M17 road in Tshwane.

The collision on Friday left at least 42 people injured - dozens of them are in critical condition.

The minister is also expected to visit those who got injured in the accident.

Mbalula says his department will increase the number of traffic officials on the roads to bring down the number of deadly crashes.