It's more than singing a lyric, it's spiritual - Lloyiso

Lloyiso joined Zweli on the 947 Top 40 to talk about his humble beginnings, his view on music, performing at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding and what the future holds for him.

It's more than just singing a lyric, says musical sensation, Lloyiso Gijana.

Describing his 'process' the former Idols contestant told Zweli that singing for him is a spiritual act, that invokes the raw emotion that comes through in his music.

It is more than singing a lyric...it all boils down to the purpose in life, the things I go through and if I can translate that in a medium that everyone understands, and feel, and feel like I'm not alone - then that's my purpose in life. Lloyiso - singer-songwriter

Listen to the whole interview below:

