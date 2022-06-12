Go

Emergency services battle blaze at informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai

Last year a raging fire in the same area destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed the lives of nine people.

The Kwa Mai Mai market situated on the edge of the Joburg CBD
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are battling a fire at an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.

It’s understood the blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

