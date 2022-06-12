Emergency services battle blaze at informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai
Last year a raging fire in the same area destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed the lives of nine people.
JOHANNESBURG - Emergency services are battling a fire at an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg.
It’s understood the blaze broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
KwaMaiMai was on this morning - the scenes were harrowing. I pray there were no fatalities 9 people died under the same circumstances in April last year #KwaMaiMai #Umndeni #NationalShutdown #Zulu The infrastructure is so poor, yet its our cultural mecca! Yhuu. My pic.twitter.com/wvhBd9fJ4RPhumz (@MaKhoza___) June 12, 2022