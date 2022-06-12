Defend our Democracy calls on Ramaphosa to be upfront about 2020 robbery

The organisation is the latest to urge the president to restore public confidence in government through accountability, transparency and tackling corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisation Defend our Democracy has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to be upfront regarding the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The organisation says while the president intends to subject himself to the ANC’s integrity committee and has indicated that he will cooperate with the Hawks investigation, there are still many answered questions.

The president has denied any wrongdoing regarding the alleged theft of US$4 million that was stolen from the game farm.