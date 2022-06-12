Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed
Rafiq Wagiet | The fire which has been burning in the Helderberg Mountains since Wednesday last week has been fanned by strong winds.
Several residents evacuated their homes as the fire raged out of control
Some homes were damaged & destroyed in the fire on Saturday
Helicopters will be brought in to assist in the firefighting efforts if the strong wind subsides
Rain is expected in the Western Cape on Sunday which will provide much needed relief to firefighting efforts
The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services has confirmed that several homes have been gutted in a fire that continues to rage in Somerset West.
More than 90 firefighters and 20 fire engines are on duty in Silverboomkloof Road in Somerset West where several homes have been destroyed by the runaway fire.
Fresh crews were deployed on Sunday morning to relieve firefighters who battled the blaze for much of Saturday.
Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says strong winds continue to fan the flames that have been raging since Wednesday.
📷George Kruger #HelderbergFire pic.twitter.com/us7JtdqAbF— Kimotopia 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@JustKimL) June 11, 2022
⚠️Fire Update ⚠️— Working on Fire (@wo_fire) June 11, 2022
📍#LourensfordFire
Newlands team has demobilised from fire. Jonkershoek team has taken over nightshift.
The fire continues.
WOF resources are supporting@CPFPA1 @CapeNature1 & @CityofCTAlerts @environmentza #ProtectingTheEnvironment#savinglive pic.twitter.com/yPw0mmAuky
The fire has not been contained as yet. I know we expecting rain later this afternoon. Hopefully that will bring much needed relief for the crews.Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson
#UPDATE 11:00 - 11/06/22🔥Lourensford 🔥— NCC Wildfires (@NCCWildfires) June 11, 2022
The overnight crews have been relieved after a long shift. @NCCEnviron Charlie & Stem A crews have replaced them. Conditions are bad with a heavy fuel load & strong winds. The wind is forecasted to get even stronger.#WeHaveGotYourBack pic.twitter.com/dSaDNDEuOM
The wind has played a major factor in our operations. Aerial support might be an option today if the wind dies down.Jermaine Carelse, fire and rescue spokesperson
Our thoughts and prayers go out to all the fire fighters and residents of the Somerset West / Stellenbosch area battling the fire. 🙏— Melandie van Heerden (@melandie_21) June 11, 2022
This fire was visible from Klapmuts 😲 pic.twitter.com/9mXJrgOTWg
Crews are now positioned strategically to attempt to contain the blaze so that no more property is lost in this incident.Jermaine Carelse, Cape Town Fire & Rescue services spokesperson
