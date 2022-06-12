Day 5 of Somerset West blaze: EMS workers hoping for reprieve, homes destroyed

Rafiq Wagiet | The fire which has been burning in the Helderberg Mountains since Wednesday last week has been fanned by strong winds.

Several residents evacuated their homes as the fire raged out of control

Some homes were damaged & destroyed in the fire on Saturday

Helicopters will be brought in to assist in the firefighting efforts if the strong wind subsides

Rain is expected in the Western Cape on Sunday which will provide much needed relief to firefighting efforts

The City of Cape Town's fire and rescue services has confirmed that several homes have been gutted in a fire that continues to rage in Somerset West.

More than 90 firefighters and 20 fire engines are on duty in Silverboomkloof Road in Somerset West where several homes have been destroyed by the runaway fire.

Fresh crews were deployed on Sunday morning to relieve firefighters who battled the blaze for much of Saturday.

Fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says strong winds continue to fan the flames that have been raging since Wednesday.