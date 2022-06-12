DA blames Comair liquidation on govt’s ‘inconsistency’ and ‘careless manner’

The DA has blamed the liquidation of airline company Comair on what is calls 'government's inconsistency and careless manner in the closing and opening of the country's borders'.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has blamed the liquidation of airline company Comair on what is calls "government's inconsistency and careless manner in the closing and opening of the country's borders”.

Comair, which operated British Airways and Kulula, announced on Thursday that it had been grounded for good as business rescue practitioners launched a court bid to have the operator liquidated.

The DA said although the liquidation of the two airlines was partly caused by Comair themselves, government's decision to extend the closure of borders during previous lockdowns was to blame.

The party said the liquidation of Comair was in stark contradiction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to Parliament on the presidency vote on how government is reconstructing and steering the economy into recovery.

The DA's Manny de Freitas said, “As a result, hundreds of Comair employees now join the millions of other South Africans in the ranks of the unemployed. We now have two less airlines competing in the air travel space. This will have an impact on our already vulnerable and decimated travel and tourism sector.”