Blaze near Kwa Mai Mai brought under control, EMS monitoring

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have contained the blaze that claimed the life of one person and left hundreds of others homeless near Kwa Mai Mai.

More than 400 homes in the informal settlement were ravaged during the Sunday morning fire.

While the cause of the blaze is unclear it’s understood the victim was trapped inside his home as the fire spread from shack to shack.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe says firefighters will remain on the scene to ensure the fire does not reignite.

“On arrival we found the whole area was affected. Four hundred to 450 shacks that have been affected. One person died and 100 others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Last year a raging fire in the same area destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed the lives of nine people.