ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down

CAPE TOWN - ActionSA Western Cape Chairperson Vytjie Mentor has stepped down from her position.

The party says she will assume a new role within the organisation.

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.

Mashaba says while she is on the road to recovery, the party’s senate will go ahead with identifying a suitable candidate to take over her position.