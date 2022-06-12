ActionSA WC chair Vytjie Mentor steps down
ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said the decision comes after Mentor had experienced some health-related issues.
CAPE TOWN - ActionSA Western Cape Chairperson Vytjie Mentor has stepped down from her position.
The party says she will assume a new role within the organisation.
Mashaba says while she is on the road to recovery, the party’s senate will go ahead with identifying a suitable candidate to take over her position.