100km of Cape Town's sewerage system cleaned in preparation for winter rains

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Department is doing extensive work in various areas across the city to help reduce sewer overflows in flood-prone areas.

By the end of May 2022, 92km of the Cape Town's sewer system had been cleared

The work includes cleaning main sewer pipelines in flood-prone areas

Blockages are caused by foreign objects like nappies, sanitary pads and rubble that's incorrectly disposed

As part of it's winter readiness programme, the City is aiming to reach its target of cleaning 100km sewerage pipeline by the end of June 2022.

