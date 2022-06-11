Work to revive ANC branches underway despite legal challenge by members

While disgruntled ANC members in the Free State have filed papers to challenge both the standing of its IPC and delayed conferences, the party says work to revive proper ANC branches is underway.

JOHANNESBURG - While disgruntled ANC members in the Free State have filed papers to challenge both the standing of its interim provincial committee (IPC) and delayed conferences, the party says work to revive proper ANC branches is underway.

Eyewitness News has seen an urgent application filed this week by three party members from Mangaung.

They claim the IPC and their own regional convener are in breach of the ANC's constitution by not holding annual branch general meetings electing new leadership and renewing their mandates.

The three also take issue with the IPC remaining in office long after its term lapsed - this as new leadership will be elected at its upcoming provincial conference.

The Free State has been rocked by instability over the years with attempts to bring together feuding factions often failing to take off.

ANC spokesperson Oupa Khoabane says members have rights to challenge the IPC standing but insists their task to rebuild the organisation is underway.