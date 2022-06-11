Woman (59) dies after hippo attack in iSimangaliso Wetland Park

It's understood she entered the wetland park along two others to harvest incema (juncus), which is used to make African grass mats.

DURBAN - A 59-year-old woman has died after being attacked by a hippo at the KwaZulu-Natal iSimangaliso Wetland Park.

It's understood she entered the wetland park along two others to harvest incema (juncus), which is used to make African grass mats.

Wetland authorities say the victim died at the scene while the other pair escaped unharmed.

Preliminary reports suggest that it was around 5 am when the incident happened.

The parks Bheki Manzini said, “iSimangaliso and Ezemvelo would like to express deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased as such loss of life is always deeply regrettable."

The park says it held meetings with surrounding communities last month, warning that the harvesting season will not be happening this month due to the high-water levels attracting dangerous animals.