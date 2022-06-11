Red Cross War Memorial Hospital admits first patients after upgrades

The Red Cross War Memorial Hospital in Cape Town this week admitted the first patients to its newly upgraded and spacious Trauma and Medical Emergency Units.

CAPE TOWN - The Red Cross War Memorial Hospital in Cape Town this week admitted the first patients to its newly upgraded and spacious Trauma and Medical Emergency Units.

The provincial health department says staff are ready to treat paediatric patients for a range of medical conditions, including young patients involved in road traffic incidents, who suffered severe burns, who have severe pneumonia, and who have had seizures.

Hospital CEO Dr Anita Parbhoo on Wednesday welcomed and thanked staff for their comment and efforts when they welcomed patients to the new unit.

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Byron la Hoe says the hospital's emergency centre serves 45,000 children annually of which 53% of them are under the age of five.

La Hoe says not only are there a bigger space, the medical equipment has also been upgraded.