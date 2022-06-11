Neighbourhood watch group praised for helping find Manenberg mom Shireen Essop

On Saturday, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch, unharmed.

The MEC for Community Safety in the Western Cape has praised the efforts of a neighbourhood watch group that helped find missing Capetonian, Shireen Essop.

Essop (32), from Manenberg, was reported missing late last month after her car was found abandoned with no trace of her.

On Saturday morning, her family released a statement that she was found by the Klipfontein Neighbourhood Watch (NHW) at the Klipfontein Mission Station, with the police adding that she was safe and unharmed.

MEC for Community Safety - Reagan Allen, commended the efforts of the neighbourhood watch group.

"Having a NHW actively involved in this manner is what is meant by the all of society approach...It just shows what can be achieved when we’re all involved in combatting crime." Reagan Allen - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety

Meanwhile, the Western Cape SAPS police say they are investigating the circumstances behind Essop's disappearance.

