PowerBall results: Friday, 10 June 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 10 June 2022:
PowerBall: 12, 25, 26, 27, 49 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 17, 22, 26, 31, 32 PB: 18
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 10/06/22 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 10, 2022
