PowerBall results: Friday, 10 June 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 10 June 2022:

PowerBall: 12, 25, 26, 27, 49 PB: 13

PowerBall Plus: 17, 22, 26, 31, 32 PB: 18

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.